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100% COVID CURE - Dr. Pierre Kory, MD - USofA Senate Testimony
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158 views • December 10, 2020
He starts off pointing out that he is not a politician and not making political statements. His medical testimony is bullet-proof.
There is no reason for a single COVID death. A safe, well-proven, inexpensive medicine is widely available. There also is no sensible justification for an unproven, dangerous, deadly and disfiguring vaccine.
However, if he was paying attention to politics he would know that a cure is not desired. Forced vaccines, death and a more controllable populace are the objectives.
There is no reason for a single COVID death. A safe, well-proven, inexpensive medicine is widely available. There also is no sensible justification for an unproven, dangerous, deadly and disfiguring vaccine.
However, if he was paying attention to politics he would know that a cure is not desired. Forced vaccines, death and a more controllable populace are the objectives.
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