Amazon's $7 Billion Gamble: Small Town's Big Power Play

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* AWS proposes a $7 billion Wheatfield campus with nine buildings across 304 acres total.
* Amazon plans $1.25 billion payments offsetting electricity costs from increased data center demand.
* Facility will use natural air cooling most year, reducing water consumption concerns significantly.
* Project could boost Jasper County tax revenue above $420 million over fifteen years.
* Proposal highlights tensions between economic benefits, infrastructure growth, energy demand, and community concerns.
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