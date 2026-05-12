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3yrs ago 2023 TLAV The Enslavement & Hacking of The Human Race Yuval Noah
WEF
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/a-little-chaos-could-be-just-what-the-sdgs-are-lacking-here-s-the-sense-behind-it/
A little chaos could be just what the SDGs need: here’s the sense behind it
Nov 6, 2020
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@freethinkerfitness/videos