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ER Doctor from Sweden Explains it all
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11 views • October 23, 2020
Ivor Cummins with Sebastian Rushworth, October 12, 2020
Ep99: ER Doctor from Sweden Explains it all - the Science, Logic & Philosophy!
Superb conversation with Dr. Sebastian Rushworth, covering the gamut.
Google him and his articles - superb. https://sebastianrushworth.com/2020/0...
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPn4FsiQP15nudug9FDhluA/
Ep99: ER Doctor from Sweden Explains it all - the Science, Logic & Philosophy!
Superb conversation with Dr. Sebastian Rushworth, covering the gamut.
Google him and his articles - superb. https://sebastianrushworth.com/2020/0...
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPn4FsiQP15nudug9FDhluA/
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