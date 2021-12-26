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ARE YOU WRONG ABOUT THE RAPTURE?
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95 views • December 26, 2021
It's not easy to admit that you're wrong about something, especially when it comes to uncomfortable truths like the great tribulation and the timing of the rapture. In this video, we'll be looking at the pre-trib vs post-trib rapture debate, and we'll be discussing the all-important need for us to honestly examine the facts and accept the truth (no matter how difficult it may be) in order to better understand Bible prophecy.
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