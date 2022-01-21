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Where and when does the fraud begin?
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32 views • January 21, 2022
Brandon Wingerter reads "Where and when does the fraud begin?"
This document is meant to take the reader down a road they have
likely never traveled.
Exhibit A Deed Trust Tenn
https://orsjaorg.files.wordpress.com/2022/01/exhibit-a-deed-trust-tenn.pdf
Exhibit B Walker Todd_Note Expert Witness
https://orsjaorg.files.wordpress.com/2022/01/exhibit-b-walker-todd_note-expert-witness.pdf
Exhibit C Mem of Law Bank Fraud_Foreclosures
https://orsjaorg.files.wordpress.com/2022/01/exhibit-c-mem-of-law-bank-fraud_foreclosures.pdf
Exhibit D Mem of Law Bills of Exch
https://orsjaorg.files.wordpress.com/2022/01/exhibit-d-mem-of-law-bills-of-exch.pdf
Exhibit E Boyko_Foreclosure Case
https://orsjaorg.files.wordpress.com/2022/01/exhibit-e-boyko_foreclosure-case.pdf
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
This document is meant to take the reader down a road they have
likely never traveled.
Exhibit A Deed Trust Tenn
https://orsjaorg.files.wordpress.com/2022/01/exhibit-a-deed-trust-tenn.pdf
Exhibit B Walker Todd_Note Expert Witness
https://orsjaorg.files.wordpress.com/2022/01/exhibit-b-walker-todd_note-expert-witness.pdf
Exhibit C Mem of Law Bank Fraud_Foreclosures
https://orsjaorg.files.wordpress.com/2022/01/exhibit-c-mem-of-law-bank-fraud_foreclosures.pdf
Exhibit D Mem of Law Bills of Exch
https://orsjaorg.files.wordpress.com/2022/01/exhibit-d-mem-of-law-bills-of-exch.pdf
Exhibit E Boyko_Foreclosure Case
https://orsjaorg.files.wordpress.com/2022/01/exhibit-e-boyko_foreclosure-case.pdf
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
Keywords
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