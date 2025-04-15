Communist China’s Conquest-Oriented Threat To Global Stability

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The People’s Republic of China (PRC), under the iron grip of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has pursued a foreign policy that reeks of conquest and coercion, targeting nations like Australia, Japan, and Taiwan with calculated aggression. This approach, cloaked in diplomatic platitudes, seeks to bend sovereign states to Beijing’s will through economic leverage, military intimidation, and cultural infiltration...
Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment
Segment 3: The Epidemic of Violence As Conflict Resolution In The US Black Community
ORIGINAL CONTENT:
https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-alarming-rise-of-a-far-left-assassination
25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners: