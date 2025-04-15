BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Communist China’s Conquest-Oriented Threat To Global Stability
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
79 views • 2 weeks ago

The People’s Republic of China (PRC), under the iron grip of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has pursued a foreign policy that reeks of conquest and coercion, targeting nations like Australia, Japan, and Taiwan with calculated aggression. This approach, cloaked in diplomatic platitudes, seeks to bend sovereign states to Beijing’s will through economic leverage, military intimidation, and cultural infiltration...


Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment

Segment 3: The Epidemic of Violence As Conflict Resolution In The US Black Community


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-alarming-rise-of-a-far-left-assassination


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeneomarxismccp threatchina economic warfarestop ccp expansiondarwin port controversydefend taiwanquad alliancechinese influence opsaustralia china tensionsend authoritarian leverage
