New Info: How to Know when the Tribulation Starts 02/03/2022

Pastor Stan shares a dream from Mariah Jones. She dreamt of a terrifying noise - like a horn, as loud as a siren that shook the Earth. " A Noise of Thunder". We believe that is the sound of the First Seal being opened. Interestingly, that is exactly what was shown to Ken Peters in a dream almost 40 years ago. Will it be possible that every ear on Earth would hear this siren?01:21 - The More Difficult Method (Daniel 9)04:14 - I heard the First Seal Opening - Mariah Jones09:43 - “The Noise of Thunder”10:41 - Ken Peters Tribulation DreamVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112