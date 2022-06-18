Central Banks Around the World Tighten Their Monetary Policies and Hike Big Interest Rate

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https://gnews.org/post/p6wo1333
06/17/2022 Global economies are facing trouble in a post-pandemic world, inflation is now the biggest challenge in achieving that. Central Banks around the world are aggressively tightening their monetary policies