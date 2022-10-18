Treasonous Nancy Pelosi talks about Punching Trump on MSNBC

Punch, Drunk, Love Pelosi tries to downplay her threats of violence towards President Donald Trump on January 6th. The Speaker of the House is seen on video threatening to punch the President of the United States. Should she not be in jail or at the very least shouldn't the FBI start an investigation into her statements? Crazy Nancy appeared on MSNBC and tries to make herself look like a patriotic hero. She is not a patriot. Pelosi is a traitor. Nancy and additionally all of the rest of her cabal buddies need to be put into jail for their crimes against this great country.

