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YouTube / Google whistleblower reveals a dangerous agenda
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56 views • August 09, 2020
Spiro, August 7, 2020
A former insider who worked at YouTube / Google, Zach Vorhies shares his story about what he uncovered while working for the tech giant.
Zach Vorhies became a whistleblower after he discovered what he believed to be high crimes committed by Google against entire nations, including the United States.
Google sent the police after Zach when they discovered he had taken over 950 pages of documents from the company which he handed over to the Department of Justice.
Mr. Zorhies also shares a plan to end the censorship and possibly break up the monopoly that has become possibly the most powerful corporation in the world, Google.
Zach Vorhies’ Website
https://www.zachvorhies.com
Zach’s Twitter Account
https://twitter.com/Perpetualmaniac
Campaign To End Censorship
https://www.stopbitburning.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVmEW7GSX27BkNyjGylh6DA
Project Veritas
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/zach-vorhies-google/
A former insider who worked at YouTube / Google, Zach Vorhies shares his story about what he uncovered while working for the tech giant.
Zach Vorhies became a whistleblower after he discovered what he believed to be high crimes committed by Google against entire nations, including the United States.
Google sent the police after Zach when they discovered he had taken over 950 pages of documents from the company which he handed over to the Department of Justice.
Mr. Zorhies also shares a plan to end the censorship and possibly break up the monopoly that has become possibly the most powerful corporation in the world, Google.
Zach Vorhies’ Website
https://www.zachvorhies.com
Zach’s Twitter Account
https://twitter.com/Perpetualmaniac
Campaign To End Censorship
https://www.stopbitburning.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVmEW7GSX27BkNyjGylh6DA
Project Veritas
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/zach-vorhies-google/
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