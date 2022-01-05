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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Why grow up? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.07.15)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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5 views • January 05, 2022

The popular child’s song may be an important piece of lethal conditioning contributing to the 880,000 killings by Medicine each year. Dr Daniels talks about what it means to grow up, why you should and what kind of growing up will save your life. Tune In. Think Happens 

 

The popular child’s song may be an important piece of lethal conditioning contributing to the 880,000 killings by Medicine each year. Dr Daniels talks about what it means to grow up, why you should and what kind of growing up will save your life. Tune In. Think Happens 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

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