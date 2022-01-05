Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Why grow up? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.07.15)

The popular child’s song may be an important piece of lethal conditioning contributing to the 880,000 killings by Medicine each year. Dr Daniels talks about what it means to grow up, why you should and what kind of growing up will save your life. Tune In. Think Happens

The popular child’s song may be an important piece of lethal conditioning contributing to the 880,000 killings by Medicine each year. Dr Daniels talks about what it means to grow up, why you should and what kind of growing up will save your life. Tune In. Think Happens

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578