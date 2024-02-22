Michael Rae Khoury | Ericsson KNOWINGLY aided & abetted Terrorists to Kill American Soldiers

Michael Rae Khoury | FLASHBACK: Ericsson KNOWINGLY aided & abetted Terrorists to Kill American Soldiers and have been sued in court. Here is an interesting call.... PLVS contacted DHS-CISA regarding the fact that Errickson has a major role in the USA Telecoms infrastructure system. For instance they are the hub for reporting 911 calls, etc.
·
Khoury reposted the original from Mar 3, 2023 and this is an interesting recorded call.
DHS tells him: "Call your local FBI" 🤣
@Vltra_MK
@PLVSVLTRAINTEL
