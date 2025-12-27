BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Coward traitor Christian scared of Jesus’ rapture. Kamikaze Christian Bride yearn for Groom’s return
35 views • 1 day ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2025). Love & fear are opposite spirits. The cowardly traitor lukewarm Christians, who betrayed the real Christian brothers because of fear of assassination attempts and ridicule from all the 99% religious filth church donators, are also terrified of Jesus’ rapture return to take his “Bride of Christ” home to his Father YHWH. The real Christian kamikaze warriors “true Bride of Christ," who chose to risk their own lives to protect the millions of cowardly traitor Christians who betrayed them in cold-blood, yearn for Jesus' rapture return. The devil and his demons inside the bodies of the cowardly traitor lukewarm Christians also fear Jesus’ rapture return, because it means their end has come, and they only have 7-years of God’s judgment wrath Tribulation Age left before Jesus and his raptured Church Age saints real Christians return to throw them into the lake of fire at Jesus’ second-coming at Armageddon, in order to set up Jesus’ millennial kingdom on earth. The children of God real Christian “Bride of Christ” true Church saints look expectantly & excitedly for their Groom Jesus to return to take them home to their Father God YHWH in heaven at the rapture, which is their true eternal home and they are homesick every day, just like a little 6-year old daughter waits longingly for the return of her father, who is a soldier fighting in a foreign distant land and who has been away from home for many years. This is because the Holy Spirit inside the real Christians is a spirit of love, because God is the source of all love, and the spirit that is opposed to God is the opposite spirit of fear & unbelief & cowardice & treachery & betrayal & hiding in fear & condoning tens of thousands of evils in silence & partying while the Groom is gone & sinning in secret, and sees the rapture as a threat & a danger & an unpleasant horrible thing, instead of a joyous love-filled celebration reunion with their beloved lover & father & God. The evil wicked servant does not want the master to return. The real legitimate child & non-harlot real bride wants their groom & father to return. Love & fear reveal the true core of that person’s heart, and whether they belong to God or not, because God is love and all who belong to him love him. These fake Christians who are making tons of YouTube videos all the time about their visions of God’s massacring them at the rapture by Jesus and raging & ranting & raving character and crazy destruction-craving nature, so that they are begging & screaming & crying for mercy and falling down on their faces is utter dread & panic at the rapture, are only spreading defamations of God by Satan Lucifer’s spirit. The rapture is not a murderous destructive traumatizing arrival of a scary Jesus as these fake Christians are claiming they saw in a vision. The rapture is a loving Jesus coming to take his Bride home with peace & joy & celebration & grace & mercy & salvation & peace. Judgment & wrath & destruction comes after the rapture and Jesus does not come at the rapture to destroy everything. During Jesus’ Second-Coming at the end of the 7-year Tribulation Age, Jesus comes as a fearsome warrior and as a judge to destroy the Antichrist and his hell’s army and the armies of the world gathered at Armageddon. These fake Christians either do not read the Bible at all, or they are intentionally perverting the Bible verses to create a wrong image of God, so that the people will think that Armageddon occurred at the rapture and the Antichrist is the real Christ coming to set up his fake millennial kingdom of Christ, in order to mislead millions of people to worship the Antichrist as the returned true Christ.


