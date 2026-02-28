Matcha Superfood Latte: A delicious beverage for wellness, calm and conscious living

Elevate your wellness routine with Groovy Bee Matcha Superfood Latte, a clean and naturally energizing beverage made from a powerful blend of organic superfoods. This premium plant-based drink mix is designed to nourish your body and support good health with every sip.

Packed with organic matcha, spirulina, chlorella and a variety of medicinal mushrooms like reishi, shiitake and lion’s mane, our delicious and nutritious matcha latte can help fuel your body and keep you feeling energized and revitalized throughout the day.

Not only is this latte mix non-GMO and certified Kosher, but it is also lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology, ensuring that every ingredient is pure and clean.

The inclusion of organic coconut milk powder and monk fruit extract gives it a creamy, subtly sweet flavor and makes it the perfect healthy alternative to sugary drinks.





