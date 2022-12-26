【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】 12/15/2022 One Fellow Fighter Revealed the Truth Why Laobaixing in China Were Unable to Buy Drugs

https://gnews.org/articles/625002

Summary：12/15/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL, a fellow fighter in mainland China risked his life to send out a video revealing the truth about how people can't buy medicines after the Covid Reopening. Pharmacies were asked not to sell fever reduce and cough drugs to the people. The evil Chinese Communist Party creates viruses and releases them, infects the people and now it does not allow Laobaixing to buy medicine.



