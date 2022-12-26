Create New Account
【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】 12/15/2022 One Fellow Fighter Revealed the Truth Why Laobaixing in China Were Unable to Buy Drugs
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago
https://gnews.org/articles/625002

Summary：12/15/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL, a fellow fighter in mainland China risked his life to send out a video revealing the truth about how people can't buy medicines after the Covid Reopening. Pharmacies were asked not to sell fever reduce and cough drugs to the people. The evil Chinese Communist Party creates viruses and releases them, infects the people and now it does not allow Laobaixing to buy medicine.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
