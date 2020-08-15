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Millie Weaver ARRESTED for Video Expose
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348 views • August 15, 2020
GoFundMe for Millie: https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-...
"Info Wars reporter, Millie Weaver planned to release a shocking video titled #ShaddowGate today, instead she was arrested at her home in front of her children along with her husband. The arresting officer stated that she was being indicted for burglary. #MillieWeaver" - Mill City Citizen Media https://youtu.be/tGSQeZmPkWU
DemonRat Prosecutor that had Millie arrested
http://www.portageprosecutor.com/abou...
Millie's friend Tore's Twitter [get updates]https://twitter.com/TweetWordz
Tore Says Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/ToreSays/vi...
Millie's Twitter https://twitter.com/Millie__Weaver
Millie's Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/MillennialM...
Millie On Banned.video https://banned.video/channel/millie-w...
"Info Wars reporter, Millie Weaver planned to release a shocking video titled #ShaddowGate today, instead she was arrested at her home in front of her children along with her husband. The arresting officer stated that she was being indicted for burglary. #MillieWeaver" - Mill City Citizen Media https://youtu.be/tGSQeZmPkWU
DemonRat Prosecutor that had Millie arrested
http://www.portageprosecutor.com/abou...
Millie's friend Tore's Twitter [get updates]https://twitter.com/TweetWordz
Tore Says Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/ToreSays/vi...
Millie's Twitter https://twitter.com/Millie__Weaver
Millie's Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/MillennialM...
Millie On Banned.video https://banned.video/channel/millie-w...
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