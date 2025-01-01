Kleck Files CC and TTS (update)

http://www.kleckfiles.com/index.html?241231-01





Jonathan Kleck testimonies are available in other languages

- CC closed captioning available for English + 74 languages.

- CC Text-to-Speech synthetic voice for all major voice languages -- Video shows Mac OSX and Windows 10. Refresh your browser if voices or TTS support does not appear at first. In one case I found Mac FireFox showed no TTS .. But the next day all languages showed (did Mac download in the background?). Max Safari Browser showed all voices. Windows 10 - Firefox shows basic voices for your language of Windows. Go to Windows Settings to download other language voices for free.





To listen to a synthetic voice in your language make sure the Closed Captioning language = the Text-to-Speech language.





Keep in mind Machine Generated Captions and Translations are not 100% accurate. It's a similar experience to YouTube generated CC.