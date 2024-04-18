Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Self Driving Cars in Prophecy 04/18/2024
channel image
The Prophecy Club
711 Subscribers
94 views
Published 13 hours ago

According to John Stossel, the Biden Government eyes ability to shut down your car. In other news, Driverless Cars are on the way. Can we find the future of technology in the Bible? Find out in today’s video.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
prophecyself driving carsprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket