Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PayPal REINSTATES MISINFORMATION THEFT! - Social Credit IS HERE! - They're Coming For YOUR MONEY!
144 views
channel image
World Alternative Media
Published 25 days ago |

Ascent Nutrition - GET ORGANIC SUPPLEMENTS, COFFEES, OILS & MORE HERE:https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=232&aff_id=1682


BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=


GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!


GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM


LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682


Josh Sigurdson reports on the reinstating of PayPal's insane policy which they claimed just recently that they posted "in error."

The policy says that those who post misinformation will have $2500 debited from their account.

This is clearly an excellent example of social credit in 2022. We are seeing these absolutely evil policies bring to life real world financial censorship which we've been warning about for years as the cashless society approaches.

At the same time, banks are shutting down Kanye West and conservative commentators for saying things the establishment doesn't like. Meanwhile, Epstein never lost his bank account.

The attack on humanity is obvious and the end results will be horrific.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


GET TICKETS to The Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City and use code WAM HERE:

https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/146/


GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com


STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/


OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME


Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1


FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia


FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia


Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson


See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/


JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/


JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson


JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314


FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!


Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia


Help keep independent media alive!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2022

Keywords
newscollapsepoliticseconomynwoconspiracysocial credithyperinflationtechnocracyinflationtranshumanismvoluntaryismbricscashlesscarbon creditsjosh sigurdsongreat resetwam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket