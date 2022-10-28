PayPal REINSTATES MISINFORMATION THEFT! - Social Credit IS HERE! - They're Coming For YOUR MONEY!

Ascent Nutrition - GET ORGANIC SUPPLEMENTS, COFFEES, OILS & MORE HERE:https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=232&aff_id=1682





BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682





Josh Sigurdson reports on the reinstating of PayPal's insane policy which they claimed just recently that they posted "in error."

The policy says that those who post misinformation will have $2500 debited from their account.

This is clearly an excellent example of social credit in 2022. We are seeing these absolutely evil policies bring to life real world financial censorship which we've been warning about for years as the cashless society approaches.

At the same time, banks are shutting down Kanye West and conservative commentators for saying things the establishment doesn't like. Meanwhile, Epstein never lost his bank account.

The attack on humanity is obvious and the end results will be horrific.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET TICKETS to The Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City and use code WAM HERE:

https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/146/





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/





JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2022