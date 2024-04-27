Create New Account
Messianic World Update | Anti-Israel Protests in US Colleges & more
Brachaim's
In the latest episode, Monte covers the ongoing anti-Israel protests in US universities and Israel's recent actions against Hezbollah and Hamas. He also provides insights into the spiritual implications of these conflicts and reminds us of the importance of turning to God during these challenging times.

Keywords
messianicpsalm 83worldupdateantt israel protestsus colleges

