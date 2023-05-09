Create New Account
The WHO Wants To Run Global Pandemic Policies & Declare Climate Change Lockdowns -Dr. Meryl Nass
(Brussels) Under the direction of the WHO's Pandemic Treaty and proposed changes to the International Health Regulations (IHR), the WHO would be given chilling, centralized powers superceding those of its 194 member states' sovereign govts.

Dr. Meryl Nass, MD, explains that under "One Health," animals and the environment would be given equal status with humans, the general director would be able to declare pandemics at the mere threat of a public health emergency of international concern and lock down the world for declared climate change emergencies.

All of these powers, which would serve to diminish individual human rights and medical autonomy, would be at the whim of the unelected WHO...unless member countries say no and/or #ExitTheWHO.

