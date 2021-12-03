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MD-1, Christian Identity 101 / Unity pt1, f/Pastor Mark Downey
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301 views • December 03, 2021
This is a sermon by pastor Mark Downey on UNITY from a Christian Identity (CI) foundation including Racial Issues of the Bible. Racial Purity NOT Diversity is the strength of the Nation. This MD series will provide CI basics for a lost and dying world.
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