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Nick Corbishley: The Vaccine Passport Will Lead to a Global Digital Gulag
Geopolitics & Empire
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79 views • July 28, 2022

Nick Corbishley discusses his book "Scanned" and gives an overview of the evolution of the Vaccine Passport and how it is morphing into a Digital ID and Social Credit System whose endgame is a Digital Gulag which will demand total obedience from the citizenry. He discusses the creation of a two-tiered or apartheid system where the unvaccinated were dehumanized and ostracized. He discusses the unconstitutional nature of these measures, how little courts have pushed back, and incredibly how the population by and large has gone along with this tyranny. The addition of CBDCs to the Digital Passports creates the perfect control grid. We discuss Plan B locations and escape from dystopia. He agrees that crypto could be the perfect Trojan horse and way of conditioning people to accept digital money as well as diverting investment away from real assets (e.g. gold).


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Scanned: Why Vaccine Passports and Digital IDs Will Mean the End of Privacy and Personal Freedom http://www.chelseagreen.com/product/scanned


About Nick Corbishley

Nick Corbishley is a writer, journalist, teacher, and translator based in Barcelona. Formerly a senior contributing editor at the San Francisco–based economics and finance news site Wolf Street, he is currently a regular contributor to the US financial news and analysis blog Naked Capitalism, where he writes about financial, economic, and political trends and developments in Europe and Latin America. He also worked for many years at a well-respected business journal in Spain. Nick is an occasional speaker (in English or Spanish) on economic, political, and geopolitical topics. Nick holds a BA in history from Sheffield University, speaks three languages (English, French, and Spanish) and is a regular visitor to his beloved country-in-law, Mexico.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
bitcoinmexicogoldcryptosocial credit systemdystopiaunvaccinateddavosdigital idwefgreat resetcbdcsvaccine passport
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