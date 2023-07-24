The Helical Heart ~ The 💗💓 Is NOT WHAT WE WERE TAUGHT!

The heart is a VORTEX!! An amazing vortex that moves your blood thru 60,000 miles of arteries, veins, capillaries.

This exciting discovery was revealed by Spanish cardiologist Francisco (Paco) Torrent Guasp, who was the discoverer of the myocardial-ventricular band, and the helical (spiral) nature of the heart.





for more info:

Fransisco Torrent-Guasp's New Science of The Helical Heart:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6ORMHi9rcU&t=0s