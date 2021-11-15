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"The Valley Of Vision" - Prophecy Of Slavery In America, Lust, Nakedness & Shame
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217 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Grave judgement on the United States of America, a harsh punishment for past and present crimes. For merciless chattel slavery of past generations of Americans against American-Indian and African-American people groups, for the lustful lifestyles and sexual immorality of present day America, for all forms of sexual perversion and many sins including [always]- abortion, homosexuality, transgenderism, adultery, pedophilia and many more- the shame of slavery and nakedness will cover America. "These are casualties of war" says the Lord, "these are the ways I will punish you for sins that I will never forget and for which there can be no atonement." Grave words. Repent of current mindsets. Repent of generational sins. Repent of immoral lifestyles. Obedience is better than sacrifice. Amen.
Full prophecy can be seen on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/02/the-valley-of-vision-may-1-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
SEND FOR THEIR FLESH (BLOG): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/send-for-their-flesh-june-27-2019/
SEND FOR THEIR FLESH PT 1 (VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nh1sP0SbJ0
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Grave judgement on the United States of America, a harsh punishment for past and present crimes. For merciless chattel slavery of past generations of Americans against American-Indian and African-American people groups, for the lustful lifestyles and sexual immorality of present day America, for all forms of sexual perversion and many sins including [always]- abortion, homosexuality, transgenderism, adultery, pedophilia and many more- the shame of slavery and nakedness will cover America. "These are casualties of war" says the Lord, "these are the ways I will punish you for sins that I will never forget and for which there can be no atonement." Grave words. Repent of current mindsets. Repent of generational sins. Repent of immoral lifestyles. Obedience is better than sacrifice. Amen.
Full prophecy can be seen on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/02/the-valley-of-vision-may-1-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
SEND FOR THEIR FLESH (BLOG): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/send-for-their-flesh-june-27-2019/
SEND FOR THEIR FLESH PT 1 (VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nh1sP0SbJ0
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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