Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide for Covid-RSV-Vax. DIY Demo. DrDavidMarquis.com
39 views
channel image
EnergyMe333
Published a day ago |
Shop now

FULL SHOW. Dr. David Marquis Nebulizing Hydrogen Peroxide Demo. Jan 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfA3K4tlwps

DrDavidMarquis YouTu.be Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DrDavesHeadSpace/videos

Important: Always dilute food grade hydrogen peroxide before using. This is NOT pharmacy hydrogen peroxide. This is medical food grade hydrogen peroxide (no additives).

FREE E-book by Dr. Thomas Levy: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/RapidVirusRecovery.pdf

So, it serves as an incredible storage form for oxygen to your body. That’s actually what sort of happens once you activate hydrogen peroxide, and there’s nothing in your body, pathological speaking, that oxygen is not good for. ~ Dr. Thomas Levy

This is what makes peroxide a perfect therapeutic agent. It not only kills pathogens extremely efficiently - virus, fungus, protozoa, bacteria, you name it - but it also leaves behind, as metabolic byproducts, water and oxygen. ~ Dr. Thomas Levy

Hydrogen peroxide is water that has extra oxygen in it. Made up of two hydrogen atoms and two oxygen atoms, it is known chemically as H2O2. ~ James Paul Roguski, The Truth About Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide


Keywords
healthvaccinevirushydrogen peroxideoxygensinuslungrespiratorycovidrsvdavid marquis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket