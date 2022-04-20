Airlines Lift Mask Requirements, But Mask Mandates Shouldn't Have Happened In The First Place

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mask mandates on airlines are gone. American, Delta, United, Jetblue, Southwest and Alaska airlines all now say that masks are optional on their airlines thanks to a ruling by a federal judge that struck down the Biden administration's federal mask mandate.
But let's not let them off the hook that easily, mask mandates should have never been approved in the first place. We break down the science.