DEPOWER THE DEEP STATE

Wherever there is a fear, there is unclaimed power.



Unclaimed power is the ultimate access point for the D.S. forces to harvest your light energy.



We must turn towards our fears and alchemise these lower energies, otherwise we remain unconsciously connected to their matrix harvesting system.

In this video you'll be given an energy work tool to start using immediately. Grab something to take notes for the end of the video. I've been using this method for 3/4 years and I truly have become truly fearless in so many ways.



Things that used to terrify me before, nowadays have absolutely zero charge to them. My fears of death, being judged and being rejected (three of my worst nightmares once upon a time) do not frighten me at all anymore. This is because I faced them head on. It's the only way forward.



And once we drain the energy from these fears life starts to transform in a radical way.



This is how we will put a stop to human life force harvesting and start re-crating a New Earth Paradigm that is aligned with The Natural Law & The Organic Matrix.