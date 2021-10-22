© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People Cannot Transmit Disease - Straight from the CDC (REPOSTED)
Follow
1
Share
Report
130 views • October 22, 2021
Earth shattering proof found on the CDC website!
SOME INTERESTING THOUGH UNSUCCESSFUL ATTEMPTS TO TRANSMIT INFLUENZA EXPERIMENTALLY.
Public health reports; v.34, no2, January 10, 1919
DOWNLOAD YOUR COPY OF THE REPORT DIRECTLY FROM THE CDC WEBSITE HERE:
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/67902
SOME INTERESTING THOUGH UNSUCCESSFUL ATTEMPTS TO TRANSMIT INFLUENZA EXPERIMENTALLY.
Public health reports; v.34, no2, January 10, 1919
DOWNLOAD YOUR COPY OF THE REPORT DIRECTLY FROM THE CDC WEBSITE HERE:
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/67902
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.