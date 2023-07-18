Create New Account
Tuesday Topic of the Week 7/18/2023: Government Uses Slave Labor to Fight Fires
Tami's Topics Of The Week
The governor and other people in government are using literal unpaid slave labor to battle wildfires in the state of Washington right now. Not only that, but they were proud enough of it to send it to my email inbox.

Rep. Cheney critical of DOC's decision to close Larch Corrections Center

gregcheney.houserepublicans.wa.gov/2023/07/13/rep-cheney-critical-of-docs-decision-to-close-larch-corrections-center/

wildfiresinmate laborlarch corrections center

