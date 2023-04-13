Create New Account
Satanic Abortions (Eating Babies)
26 views
RSTV | CHAOS IS NOT RANDOM
Published a day ago |
Alex Jones discusses the Young Turks interview with neuroscientist Sam Harris who poses the rhetorical question, "Why can't we eat babies?"

Is this just a heinous ploy to grab headlines or is it another deep-state-controlled mockingbird media example of pre-programming?

RSTV | CHAOS IS NOT RANDOM | MEDIA \m/ MILITIA
https://rstv.mikerockstone.com

Sam Harris Young Turks Interview:
https://www.samharris.org/blog/the-young-turks-interview

Keywords
alex jonesinfowarssatanicabortionsyoung turksrstv

