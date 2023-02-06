Fed could risk recession with continued increases, says finance professor

The Wharton School emeritus professor of finance Jeremy Siegel joins 'Barron's Roundtable' to provide his outlook for the economy and markets, and discusses the Federal Reserve's handling of inflation, rate hikes, wages, and the job market. #foxbusiness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.