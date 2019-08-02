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$ 1 billion in boxes of the International Red Cross
LivingLawSociety
LivingLawSociety
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385 views • August 02, 2019
The only reason you park a $1B in cash in boxes is so that it can be moved with out trace and used for nefarious means like paying off mercenaries!

The reason its stashed in boxes with a Red Cross is so you can move it through a War Zone.

The most convincing story I have found on this subject can be found here and it points to the Clintons - Obama crime gang:
https://steemit.com/nomorefakenews/@gomeravibz/billions-of-dollars-discovered-hidden-inside-international-red-cross-boxes-entering-into-syria

It should be noted that IRC states the following in response to this video: https://www.icrc.org/en/document/false-allegations-icrc-condemns-video-cash-trunks

READ comments section of that page

https://www.globalresearch.ca/watch-as-isis-and-al-nusra-smuggle-money-into-syria-using-vehicles-with-red-cross-logos/5626352


The following has also been written in regard to this find:
Russian Intelligence intercepted 2 trucks of ICRC said to be containing medicines BUT actually had 1 billion dollars in cash in 100 $ bills...meant for ISIS terror operations in Syria and Iraq... Also, note that ICRC is a front for CIA terror !!

Another source on this topic can be found here: https://www.verify-sy.com/en/details/1000/Video-showing-ICRC-boxes-loaded-with-money-is-not-from-Syria

https://thedailycoin.org/2018/01/18/clintons-red-cross-boxes-billions-cash-video/
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1b in boxes of cashcash in red cross icrc boxes
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