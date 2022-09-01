Utah Elections Plagued by Fraud, say "Two Red Pills" Moms

Utah is plagued by corruption and fraud, especially in elections, warned Jen Orten and Sophie Anderson--the "Two Red Pills" at the forefront of election integrity--in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the Moment of Truth Summit. The two moms, who have obtained thousands of documents on these issues at their own expense despite stone-walling efforts by officials, represented their state at the summit. One big problem is that the Lt. Governor runs the elections in Utah, they said. Another is that the machines cannot be trusted, as the documents they obtained show. Coming soon, the two moms will expose what they have learned about the "future of elections" from official documents. They also urged activists to focus on their counties as a starting point.





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