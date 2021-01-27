"Breathe" by Michael W Smith with Meg Rayborn Dawson for MegzMuzik

"This is the air I breathe

This is the air I breathe

Your holy presence living in me



This is my daily bread

This is my daily bread

Your very word spoken to me



And I I'm desperate for you

And I I'm I'm lost without you



This is the air I breathe

This is the air I breathe

Your holy presence living in me



This is my daily bread

this is my daily bread

your very word spoken to me



And I'm, I'm desperate for you

And I'm, I'm lost without you



And I'm desperate for you

And I'm, I'm lost without you.



I'm lost without you.



I'm lost without you.



I'm desperate for you.



(Cry out to live)



I'm desperate for you..



I'm lost, I'm lost, I'm lost without you..

I'm lost without you



I'm desperate for you"