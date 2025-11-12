BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Could this accounting scandal be the next ENRON? | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
93 followers
55 views • 1 day ago

Sean Morgan uncovers a massive accounting maneuver quietly deployed by Silicon Valley's biggest giants—Meta, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Oracle. An investigation reveals they have hidden over $170 billion in "phantom profits" by artificially extending the depreciation schedules of their AI servers.


While their Nvidia chips become obsolete in 18 months, these companies are spreading the costs over six years, creating an earnings illusion that props up stock prices and retirement funds. With Michael Burry calling it a "common fraud" and SoftBank dumping its Nvidia stake, this report asks the critical question: Is the AI boom built on innovation, or a carefully crafted accounting cliff waiting to collapse?


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
amazongooglemicrosoftoraclesoftbanksean morganmetamichael burrynvidia chipsaccounting fraudai bubblesilicon valley accountingphantom profitsai server depreciationstock manipulationfinancial investigationretirement fund risk
