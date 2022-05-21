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Satanic ritual altar found in Verkhnetoretskoye (Ukraine) [Chinese subtitle] 在烏克蘭新納粹份子的一處據點發現了撒旦儀式用具
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12 views • May 21, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： 〈Right Sector and practical occultism. Findings in Verkhnetoretskoye. Ukraine needs desatanization〉，頻道「Essence of Time International」，2022年4月17日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPmeQ77V-ck
原影片出處： 〈Right Sector and practical occultism. Findings in Verkhnetoretskoye. Ukraine needs desatanization〉，頻道「Essence of Time International」，2022年4月17日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPmeQ77V-ck
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