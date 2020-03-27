Benjamin Fulford on America Back on Track for Easter Sunday, Fake Pandemic Collapses....

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Benjamin Fulford AGREES that President Trump should declare the fake pandemic over and get everyone back to chuch on Easter Sunday and back to work, school, and travel on Monday 13 April 2020. Fulford has been in Asia for decades, originally as the top reporter for major US financial publications. Over time he morphed into his own resident spy agency (very openly) and knows everyone worth knowing. Today he chats with former spy and friend Robert Steele about what is going on.
Visit Ben (lot's free, subscribe to weekly report): https://benjaminfulford.net/