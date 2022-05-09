© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Julaine Appling: Wisconsin Pro-Life Organization Firebombed by Anarchists
Follow
1
Share
Report
242 views • May 09, 2022
Julaine Appling, the president of Wisconsin Family Action, told The New American how the pro-abortion anarchists attacked her organization early on Sunday, May 8, when America was getting ready to celebrate Mother’s Day.
Ms. Appling condemned the attack as egregious and noted that violence and intimidation have, sadly, become a traditional resort of leftist extremists. She also suggested that the weak and indecisive leadership of Governor Tony Evers was not helpful in keeping the violent groups at bay.
To learn more about Wisconsin Family Action, please go to: https://wifamilyaction.org/
Ms. Appling condemned the attack as egregious and noted that violence and intimidation have, sadly, become a traditional resort of leftist extremists. She also suggested that the weak and indecisive leadership of Governor Tony Evers was not helpful in keeping the violent groups at bay.
To learn more about Wisconsin Family Action, please go to: https://wifamilyaction.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.