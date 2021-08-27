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What the Man in the Street Thinks about UFOs and Aliens
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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686 views • August 27, 2021
Recently I went out into the streets for a third time, with Barry, to ask people about UFOs, aliens and discuss the Grey alien agenda for human advancement. At the first minute two ladies give an amazing account of zig zagging UFOs one hour outside our city of Vancouver, BC, Canada!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy