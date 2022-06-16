German Gov't 'CENSORSHIP' - Criminal Case to Sentence Independent Journalist Alina Lipp - Up to 3 Years in Prison - For Publishing Truth on "The Donbass". - 061622

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The German government is fighting against freedom of speech. I am a free journalist who covers the special operation in Ukraine. They are going to sentence me now to 3 YEARS IN PRISON for telling the truth⚡️
According to current German law, it is only allowed to publish one-sided information that benefits the authorities. Anything that goes against this unwritten law is punished by the biased judicial machine.
But: The independent blogging community is ready to resist censorship in the West.
👉 I continue to work in Donetsk. If you are interested in the special project I mentioned, email me at: [email protected]