Extraordinary interview with Mike Adams and Chris Harrigan, film maker, about how bad things really are at our Southern Border - Chris's new documentary will air on June 10th. .
29 views
This makes total sense about how bad things are, etc
Keywords
tyrannyadamsmike
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos