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The Cover-Up: Media Hides Iran's Shocking Victory Over Israel & US
The Prisoner
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CJ Werleman Show exposes what mainstream media and governments in the US and Israel are desperately trying to hide: Iran has delivered a strategic shock to American and Israeli military power in the Middle East — and the cover-up is unlike anything seen since the First World War.

🔍 IN THIS EPISODE:

• Iran's missile and drone strikes on US bases — including Camp Buehring, NSA Bahrain, and the Fifth Fleet

• How Pentagon press restrictions and Israeli prison sentences are silencing journalists and citizens

• Iran's cluster missile strikes on Tel Aviv — hitting before alarms could sound

• The economic toll: $5 billion in US costs in just 96 hours + Israel losing $3 billion per week

• Iran mining the Strait of Hormuz — and why oil markets are in freefall

• What US Senators Chris Murphy and Elizabeth Warren are saying after classified briefings

• How Trump's team — Kushner, Witkoff, and Hegseth — dragged the US into a catastrophic quagmire

• Why military analysts are drawing direct parallels to Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan


🎙️ FEATURING ANALYSIS FROM:

▸ Professor Robert Pape — political scientist, expert on air power and strategic coercion

▸ Larry Johnson — former CIA analyst on Iran's underestimated military capability

▸ Planet Labs satellite imagery of damaged US installations

▸ On-the-ground reports from journalists in Tel Aviv, Tehran, and Bahrain

-------------------------

💪 Please HELP CJW expose Israel and injustices in Muslim world via Patreon HERE: ▶  https://www.patreon.com/cjwerleman

One-time donations can be made here: ▶ https://www.paypal.me/cjwerleman

------------------------

Mirrored - The CJ Werlemman Show

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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censorshipcover-updeathisraelus and israeli losses
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