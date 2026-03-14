The Cover-Up: Media Hides Iran's Shocking Victory Over Israel & US

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CJ Werleman Show exposes what mainstream media and governments in the US and Israel are desperately trying to hide: Iran has delivered a strategic shock to American and Israeli military power in the Middle East — and the cover-up is unlike anything seen since the First World War.
🔍 IN THIS EPISODE:
• Iran's missile and drone strikes on US bases — including Camp Buehring, NSA Bahrain, and the Fifth Fleet
• How Pentagon press restrictions and Israeli prison sentences are silencing journalists and citizens
• Iran's cluster missile strikes on Tel Aviv — hitting before alarms could sound
• The economic toll: $5 billion in US costs in just 96 hours + Israel losing $3 billion per week
• Iran mining the Strait of Hormuz — and why oil markets are in freefall
• What US Senators Chris Murphy and Elizabeth Warren are saying after classified briefings
• How Trump's team — Kushner, Witkoff, and Hegseth — dragged the US into a catastrophic quagmire
• Why military analysts are drawing direct parallels to Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan
🎙️ FEATURING ANALYSIS FROM:
▸ Professor Robert Pape — political scientist, expert on air power and strategic coercion
▸ Larry Johnson — former CIA analyst on Iran's underestimated military capability
▸ Planet Labs satellite imagery of damaged US installations
▸ On-the-ground reports from journalists in Tel Aviv, Tehran, and Bahrain
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💪 Please HELP CJW expose Israel and injustices in Muslim world via Patreon HERE: ▶ https://www.patreon.com/cjwerleman
One-time donations can be made here: ▶ https://www.paypal.me/cjwerleman
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Mirrored - The CJ Werlemman Show
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