The OATH of a Police Officer and his or her SWORN DUTY

Way back in history, around the time that the bible was written, a group of corrupt and evil men had a dream, they wanted to deceive every person on earth, and make them a slave.And after spending over a thousand years funding schools specifically built to deceive, they accomplished their goal. These criminals actually fooled humanity, through the use of "Words" that do not mean what you think they mean!Through the building of "Governments", Courts, and Police Forces, they deceived all of mankind! They used International Law, Admiralty Law, which is the law of the sea, and created an entire system of LIES, DECEPTIONS, FRAUD, and used Lawyers and Doctors, most times, even they were unknowing of what they were being used to do!You need to educate yourself on how they fooled you!Because NOW it's time for those who were fooled... To get JUSTICE!Head over to "A Warrior Calls" and learn the steps to take to hold these people to account IN A COURT OF THE LAND!A Warrior Calls