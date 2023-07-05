53) Os Portugueses e Portugal (reflexões de Jorge Marrão)

Uma síntese da complexidade de dilemas que a sociedade portuguesa atravessa. Sim, a solução é o projecto do #RESTAURARPORTUGAL e/ou #RestaurarPT
Fonte 1:
Canal da Cor do Dinheiro (Julho 04, 2023). Think Tank - o país visto por Jorge Marrão e Joaquim Aguiar - 04/07/2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YO3jo2WuSAA
Fonte 2:
Jorge Marrão define #RestaurarPT – O novo paradigma : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7Nx9cSnhU4 cuja Fonte foi Jorge Marrão no KuriakosTV (Abril 28, 2023): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMvhdgjLNh0 | Novo canal decidado à rúbrica: https://www.youtube.com/@istoeopovoafalar/
Fonte 3:
32) Jorge Marrão vislumbra o #RestaurarPT : https://www.brighteon.com/f7823afc-86de-4fda-8e75-eba87f313078 cuja fonte foi o canal COR DO DINHEIRO (Dezembro 13, 2022). A RESIGNAÇÃO PRODUZ DECADÊNCIA ─ THINK TANK ─ a semana vista por Jorge Marrão e Joaquim Aguiar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rr4cLyGM8LM
#RESTAURARPORTUGAL e/ou #RestaurarPT: https://linktr.ee/restaurarportugal
