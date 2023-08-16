The Covid19 Operation The Crime Against Humanity IS NOT OVER!

"Dr. William
Makis a very brave Canadian cancer specialists from Alberta has lost
his license to practice medicine because he has been exposing the
fraud about Covid and the nNRA vaccine. His research focuses on the
alarming rise in turbo cancers and sudden deaths of people around the
world who have taken the shot. This is riveting conversation that
demands action. "They" are after us."
Original Source:
https://rumble.com/v36wkvb-dr-william-makis-tubro-cancers-sudden-deaths-eris-is-next.html
