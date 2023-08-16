The Covid19 Operation The Crime Against Humanity IS NOT OVER!

"Dr. William Makis a very brave Canadian cancer specialists from Alberta has lost his license to practice medicine because he has been exposing the fraud about Covid and the nNRA vaccine. His research focuses on the alarming rise in turbo cancers and sudden deaths of people around the world who have taken the shot. This is riveting conversation that demands action. "They" are after us."



Original Source:

https://rumble.com/v36wkvb-dr-william-makis-tubro-cancers-sudden-deaths-eris-is-next.html



