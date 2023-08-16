Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Covid19 Operation The Crime Against Humanity IS NOT OVER!
channel image
PhiQuyenChinh
0 Subscribers
162 views
Published 20 hours ago

"Dr. William Makis a very brave Canadian cancer specialists from Alberta has lost his license to practice medicine because he has been exposing the fraud about Covid and the nNRA vaccine. His research focuses on the alarming rise in turbo cancers and sudden deaths of people around the world who have taken the shot. This is riveting conversation that demands action. "They" are after us."

Original Source:

https://rumble.com/v36wkvb-dr-william-makis-tubro-cancers-sudden-deaths-eris-is-next.html


Keywords
tyrannycrime against humanitycovidclotshot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket