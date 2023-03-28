And We Know 3.28.2023 FF Shooting, C_A reporters, Clintons, DEMONIC plans, Battle is real! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
March 28, 2023
We will uncover so much around this shooting in Nashville, it will make your head spin, Clinton operatives, CIA reporters and more seem to have put this all together with timing that was just too perfect. They hate us and will take our children away to get their way. We will look at a few clips from Trump in this battle and a few more reminders of Demonic beings doing all they can to put us into fear and submit.
The victim card https://t.me/realKarliBonne/161190
Biden hires satanist Remember this guy!
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/161180
Gift of Fear Gavin https://t.me/realKarliBonne/161153
Fight breaks out at Texas capitol over trans activist's viral speech comparing lawmakers to Hitler https://t.me/realKarliBonne/161146
It’s election interference https://t.me/teamanons/32032
Trump doesn’t support bailout https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1640564677124976640?s=20
Of course he laughs at it. He more than likely knows why it happend.. Assault Wepon Ban... And go figure. The shooter who was 28 female has he/him pronouns on his LinkedIn profile 🤦♂️ https://t.me/teamanons/32018
He takes her to the cleaners with stupidity of climate change https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/35647
President Trump says he can end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs. He can’t tell you his secret or the negation won’t work when it’s time. https://t.me/MistyG17/29105
The stakes of this election could not be more clear. We either surrender to the demonic forces or defeat them in a landslide on 11/5/2024 https://t.me/MistyG17/29091
🇺🇸🔥📹 — 🇺🇸🦁 Former POTUS Donald J. Trump in Waco, Texas: https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24951
Nashville reporter's mother in law worked at the location of the shooting where she so just so happened to be taking a break when the incident occurred. https://t.me/PepeMatter/14983
State Senator Eric Brakey dropped truth bombs about the overthrow of the Democracy of Ukraine, Nazis, Joe Biden, and fake news:
https://t.me/PepeMatter/14979
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2f6ony-3.28.23-ff-shooting-c-a-reporters-clintons-demonic-plans-battle-is-real-pra.html
