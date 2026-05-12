THAT CHAP IS A LITTLE CHEEKY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
breaking world news old rocker rod stewart called the american president a ratbag , on the red carpet with king charles and dares donald to invade the united kingdom how disrespectful !
VJAYTV - AIJ OFFICIAL BLOG
https://vjtv-aij.blogspot.com/
AI SATIRE AND OTHER MEDIA
BROADCASTING FROM ONTARIO CANADA