Swiss Banker Calls on Authorities to Arrest Globalists Over Pushing COVID Bioweapon on the Public
The Missing Link
Published Wednesday

Swiss Banker Calls on Authorities to Arrest Globalists Over Pushing COVID Bioweapon on the Public http://futurenews.news/watch?id=653836570779de4a37562d37

Pascal Najadi, whose father co-founded the World Economic Forum, makes the case for Swiss authorities to end diplomatic immunity for the globalists in the WEF and more.

current eventspoliticswhowefcovid bioweaponswiss banker

