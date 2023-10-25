Swiss Banker Calls on Authorities to Arrest Globalists Over Pushing COVID Bioweapon on the Public http://futurenews.news/watch?id=653836570779de4a37562d37
Pascal Najadi, whose father co-founded the World Economic Forum, makes the case for Swiss authorities to end diplomatic immunity for the globalists in the WEF and more.
